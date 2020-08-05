Match Group (MTCH) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Match Group (NASDAQ: MTCH) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

8/4/2020 – Match Group had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co. They now have a $95.00 price target on the stock.

8/4/2020 – Match Group is now covered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock.

8/3/2020 – Match Group was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

7/31/2020 – Match Group was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

7/25/2020 – Match Group was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

7/17/2020 – Match Group had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $161.00 to $171.00.

7/13/2020 – Match Group had its price target raised by analysts at Wedbush from $77.00 to $90.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/13/2020 – Match Group was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating.

7/8/2020 – Match Group is now covered by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They set a “neutral” rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock.

7/8/2020 – Match Group was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

7/8/2020 – Match Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc.. They now have a $110.00 price target on the stock.

7/3/2020 – Match Group was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

6/26/2020 – Match Group was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

6/23/2020 – Match Group had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $85.00 to $95.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

6/23/2020 – Match Group had its price target raised by analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc. from $95.00 to $115.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/18/2020 – Match Group had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $86.00 to $94.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

6/10/2020 – Match Group is now covered by analysts at BTIG Research. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/9/2020 – Match Group is now covered by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They set an “overweight” rating and a $103.00 price target on the stock.

MTCH traded up $12.52 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $120.09. 83,261 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,305,973. The company has a market cap of $10.02 billion, a PE ratio of 109.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 3.32. Match Group Inc has a one year low of $87.56 and a one year high of $110.86.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $555.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $533.75 million. Match Group had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 9.24%. Match Group’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Match Group Inc will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

In other Match Group news, CFO Gary Swidler sold 76,745 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.44, for a total transaction of $6,326,857.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 345,148 shares in the company, valued at $28,454,001.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Philip D. Eigenmann sold 8,813 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.23, for a total value of $751,131.99. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,119,410.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 605,762 shares of company stock worth $57,302,991. Insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in shares of Match Group by 1,253.5% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 41,742 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,468,000 after acquiring an additional 38,658 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of Match Group by 114.6% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 14,399 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,513,000 after acquiring an additional 7,690 shares in the last quarter. Decatur Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Match Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,277,000. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its stake in shares of Match Group by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 76,619 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,202,000 after buying an additional 11,424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Match Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $281,000. Institutional investors own 30.68% of the company’s stock.

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. It operates a portfolio of brands, including Tinder, Match, PlentyOfFish, Meetic, OkCupid, OurTime, Pairs, and Hinge, as well as other brands. Match Group, Inc offers its dating products through its applications and Websites in approximately 40 languages.

