Menlo One Price Reaches $0.0041 on Major Exchanges (ONE)

Menlo One (CURRENCY:ONE) traded 4.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 5th. Menlo One has a market capitalization of $1.23 million and $11,683.00 worth of Menlo One was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Menlo One has traded 586.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Menlo One token can now be purchased for $0.0041 or 0.00000035 BTC on major exchanges including BitMart and IDEX.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Menlo One Token Profile

Menlo One was first traded on September 16th, 2018. Menlo One’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 300,404,658 tokens. Menlo One’s official Twitter account is @menloone and its Facebook page is accessible here. Menlo One’s official message board is medium.com/menlo-one. The Reddit community for Menlo One is /r/menloone and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Menlo One is www.menlo.one.

Buying and Selling Menlo One

Menlo One can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMart and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Menlo One directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Menlo One should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Menlo One using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

