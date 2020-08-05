Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Twenty research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $62.24.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MDLZ shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th.

In other news, Director Peter W. May sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.93, for a total value of $55,930,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MDLZ. Ledyard National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 11,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA increased its stake in Mondelez International by 2.3% in the second quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 8,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in Mondelez International by 2.6% in the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 7,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. D.B. Root & Company LLC increased its stake in Mondelez International by 1.2% in the first quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 16,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $831,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Finally, American Investment Services Inc. increased its stake in Mondelez International by 0.5% in the first quarter. American Investment Services Inc. now owns 42,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,121,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 75.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MDLZ traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $55.37. The stock had a trading volume of 40,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,939,221. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.82. Mondelez International has a one year low of $41.19 and a one year high of $59.96. The firm has a market cap of $79.49 billion, a PE ratio of 23.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.07. Mondelez International had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 14.02%. The company had revenue of $5.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Mondelez International will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.315 per share. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. This is a boost from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.15%.

Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Cadbury, Milka, and Toblerone chocolates; Oreo, belVita, and LU biscuits; Halls candies; and Trident gums and Tang powdered beverages.

