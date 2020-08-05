Monero Classic 1-Day Volume Reaches $3,335.00 (XMC)

Monero Classic (CURRENCY:XMC) traded 25.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 5th. In the last week, Monero Classic has traded 2.9% higher against the US dollar. One Monero Classic coin can now be bought for $0.39 or 0.00003377 BTC on major exchanges. Monero Classic has a market cap of $7.54 million and approximately $3,335.00 worth of Monero Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.83 or 0.00771272 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00004362 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000012 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000522 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0946 or 0.00000812 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0539 or 0.00000463 BTC.

About Monero Classic

XMC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 2nd, 2018. Monero Classic’s total supply is 19,176,436 coins. Monero Classic’s official Twitter account is @MoneroClassic and its Facebook page is accessible here. Monero Classic’s official website is monero-classic.org.

Buying and Selling Monero Classic

Monero Classic can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monero Classic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Monero Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

