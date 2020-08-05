Monero Market Capitalization Tops $1.59 Billion (XMR)

Monero (CURRENCY:XMR) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 5th. Monero has a total market capitalization of $1.59 billion and $81.79 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Monero coin can currently be purchased for approximately $89.83 or 0.00771272 BTC on popular exchanges including Liquid, BTC-Alpha, BTC Trade UA and Crex24. In the last seven days, Monero has traded 12% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bytecoin (BCN) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00004362 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded up 25.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00003377 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000012 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000522 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0946 or 0.00000812 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0539 or 0.00000463 BTC.

Monero Profile

Monero (CRYPTO:XMR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 2nd, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 17,655,970 coins. The official message board for Monero is forum.getmonero.org. The Reddit community for Monero is /r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Monero is www.monero.cc. Monero’s official Twitter account is @monerocurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ring Signature The Basics In cryptography, a ring signature is a type of digital signature that can be performed by any member of a group of users that each have keys. Therefore, a message signed with a ring signature is endorsed by someone in a particular group of people. One of the security properties of a ring signature is that it should be computationally infeasible to determine which of the group members' keys was used to produce the signature. For instance, a ring signature could be used to provide an anonymous signature from “a high-ranking White House official”, without revealing which official signed the message. Ring signatures are right for this application because the anonymity of a ring signature cannot be revoked, and because the group for a ring signature can be improvised (requires no prior setup). Application to Monero A ring signature makes use of your account keys and a number of public keys (also known as outputs) pulled from the blockchain using a triangular distribution method. Over the course of time, past outputs could be used multiple times to form possible signer participants. In a “ring” of possible signers, all ring members are equal and valid. There is no way an outside observer can tell which of the possible signers in a signature group belongs to your account. So, ring signatures ensure that transaction outputs are untraceable. Moreover, there are no fungibility issues with Monero given that every transaction output has plausible deniability (e.g. the network can not tell which outputs are spent or unspent). To read how Monero gives you privacy by default (unlinkability), see stealth addresses. “

Buying and Selling Monero

Monero can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange, Poloniex, Coinroom, Waves Decentralized Exchange, Bitfinex, LiteBit.eu, Liquid, Bitbns, Exrates, Bisq, DragonEX, Kraken, BTC-Alpha, Stocks.Exchange, Mercatox, Braziliex, Binance, Bithumb, Upbit, Livecoin, Instant Bitex, Nanex, Coinbe, Gate.io, Coinut, BTC Trade UA, OKEx, Ovis, Crex24, Cryptomate, Tux Exchange, Trade Satoshi, Coindeal, CoinEx, OpenLedger DEX, Bittrex, HitBTC, BitBay, Exmo, TradeOgre, Huobi, Cryptopia, Bitlish, Graviex and B2BX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Monero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

