Montag & Caldwell LLC Acquires 71,012 Shares of IHS Markit Ltd (NYSE:INFO)

Montag & Caldwell LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IHS Markit Ltd (NYSE:INFO) by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 524,624 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 71,012 shares during the quarter. IHS Markit makes up about 2.6% of Montag & Caldwell LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Montag & Caldwell LLC owned 0.12% of IHS Markit worth $39,609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of INFO. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its position in IHS Markit by 446.2% during the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 21,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,278,000 after purchasing an additional 17,400 shares in the last quarter. AXA raised its position in IHS Markit by 93.1% during the first quarter. AXA now owns 269,798 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,188,000 after purchasing an additional 130,089 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in IHS Markit by 3.9% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 654,094 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,246,000 after purchasing an additional 24,645 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in IHS Markit by 15.8% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,018 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lenox Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in IHS Markit during the first quarter valued at about $122,000. Institutional investors own 88.33% of the company’s stock.

In other IHS Markit news, Director Robert P. Kelly bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $75.88 per share, for a total transaction of $151,760.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 109,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,319,559.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Adam Jason Kansler sold 100,000 shares of IHS Markit stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.75, for a total transaction of $6,775,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 166,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,292,570. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 200,500 shares of company stock worth $14,632,750. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on INFO shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on IHS Markit from $62.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on IHS Markit from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on IHS Markit from $65.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on IHS Markit from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on IHS Markit from $71.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. IHS Markit has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.06.

Shares of NYSE INFO traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $81.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,044,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,541,133. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $34.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.94. IHS Markit Ltd has a 12 month low of $44.81 and a 12 month high of $82.42. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.08.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. IHS Markit had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 18.43%. The business’s revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that IHS Markit Ltd will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 30th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. IHS Markit’s payout ratio is 32.54%.

IHS Markit Company Profile

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets that drive economies worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government.

