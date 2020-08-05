Montag & Caldwell LLC Cuts Stake in Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Montag & Caldwell LLC lowered its position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 19.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 159,057 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 39,299 shares during the quarter. Air Products & Chemicals accounts for 2.5% of Montag & Caldwell LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Montag & Caldwell LLC owned 0.07% of Air Products & Chemicals worth $38,406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its position in Air Products & Chemicals by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 3,909 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $944,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 1,252 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,882 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 2,441 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,982 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $782,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Air Products & Chemicals stock traded up $5.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $284.62. 1,668,673 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,322,313. Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $167.43 and a twelve month high of $299.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $265.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $237.07. The company has a current ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The basic materials company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.03. Air Products & Chemicals had a net margin of 21.58% and a return on equity of 15.96%. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. will post 8.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Air Products & Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.29%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on APD. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $212.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $245.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $256.00 to $261.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Air Products & Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $282.44.

Air Products & Chemicals Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, electronics, manufacturing, food and beverage, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

