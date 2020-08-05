Montag & Caldwell LLC Decreases Holdings in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Montag & Caldwell LLC decreased its position in shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) by 20.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 118,681 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 31,317 shares during the period. Teleflex accounts for 2.9% of Montag & Caldwell LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Montag & Caldwell LLC owned 0.26% of Teleflex worth $43,198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in Teleflex by 102.1% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 95 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Teleflex by 816.7% during the 1st quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 110 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Teleflex by 431.8% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 117 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its stake in Teleflex by 46.9% during the 2nd quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 94 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in Teleflex during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $71,000. 91.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TFX. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $431.00 price target on shares of Teleflex in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Teleflex from $400.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of Teleflex from $395.00 to $385.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Teleflex from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $389.40.

Shares of NYSE:TFX traded up $5.99 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $374.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 276,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 264,217. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.22 billion, a PE ratio of 36.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.99. Teleflex Incorporated has a twelve month low of $221.27 and a twelve month high of $405.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $370.14 and a 200 day moving average of $350.37. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The medical technology company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.68. The company had revenue of $567.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $537.85 million. Teleflex had a net margin of 18.99% and a return on equity of 17.15%. The firm’s revenue was down 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.66 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Teleflex Incorporated will post 10.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.20%.

In related news, Director Stephen K. M.D. Klasko sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.35, for a total transaction of $77,270.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,321 shares in the company, valued at $510,368.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It offers vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters and related devices, including catheter positioning systems for use in the administration of intravenous medications and other therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site; and devices for treating coronary and peripheral vascular disease.

