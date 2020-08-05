Montag & Caldwell LLC Has $29.51 Million Stake in Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX)

Montag & Caldwell LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) by 38.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 123,335 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 78,253 shares during the quarter. Becton Dickinson and accounts for about 2.0% of Montag & Caldwell LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Montag & Caldwell LLC’s holdings in Becton Dickinson and were worth $29,510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BDX. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 45,892 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $12,480,000 after purchasing an additional 5,342 shares during the period. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 115,892 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $31,519,000 after purchasing an additional 18,040 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in Becton Dickinson and by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 46,592 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $10,705,000 after buying an additional 2,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in Becton Dickinson and by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 9,256 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,127,000 after buying an additional 2,286 shares during the last quarter. 85.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BDX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Becton Dickinson and in a research report on Sunday, May 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $278.00 target price on the stock. Cfra dropped their target price on Becton Dickinson and from $285.00 to $278.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Becton Dickinson and from $286.00 to $296.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Becton Dickinson and from $234.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Barclays raised Becton Dickinson and from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $300.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $275.06.

In other news, EVP Patrick Kaltenbach sold 1,049 shares of Becton Dickinson and stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.20, for a total transaction of $255,116.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,079,155.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BDX traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $283.43. 1,071,643 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,067,655. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Becton Dickinson and Co has a 12 month low of $197.75 and a 12 month high of $286.72. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $256.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $251.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.86 billion, a PE ratio of 85.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.98.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.23. Becton Dickinson and had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 6.10%. The company had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Becton Dickinson and Co will post 10.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 8th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Becton Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.05%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

