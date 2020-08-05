Montag & Caldwell LLC Has $39.10 Million Position in Monster Beverage Corp (NASDAQ:MNST)

Montag & Caldwell LLC increased its position in shares of Monster Beverage Corp (NASDAQ:MNST) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 564,054 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,076 shares during the quarter. Monster Beverage accounts for about 2.6% of Montag & Caldwell LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Montag & Caldwell LLC owned about 0.11% of Monster Beverage worth $39,100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 1.8% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 17,892,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,006,652,000 after buying an additional 310,406 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 0.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,791,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,000,962,000 after buying an additional 102,225 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 53.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,472,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,195,000 after buying an additional 3,646,838 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 5.6% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,859,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,688,000 after buying an additional 521,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Monster Beverage by 39.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,807,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,999,000 after purchasing an additional 1,924,568 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Guggenheim raised their price target on Monster Beverage from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Monster Beverage from $73.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Monster Beverage from $68.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Monster Beverage from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their price target on Monster Beverage from $83.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.24.

NASDAQ:MNST traded up $5.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $83.10. 3,529,617 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,095,998. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.46. Monster Beverage Corp has a fifty-two week low of $50.06 and a fifty-two week high of $83.96.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 27.77% and a net margin of 26.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Monster Beverage Corp will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Monster Beverage news, Director Sydney Selati sold 5,000 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.07, for a total value of $330,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,672,201.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas J. Kelly sold 15,000 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.29, for a total value of $1,024,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $895,759.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 196,108 shares of company stock valued at $13,486,804. 10.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks, carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy shakes, and non-carbonated energy drinks primarily to bottlers and full service beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, drug stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, food service customers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to authorized bottling and canning operations.

