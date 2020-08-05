Montag & Caldwell LLC Has $42.90 Million Position in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

Montag & Caldwell LLC lessened its position in shares of FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 170,569 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 8,306 shares during the quarter. FleetCor Technologies comprises about 2.8% of Montag & Caldwell LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Montag & Caldwell LLC owned approximately 0.20% of FleetCor Technologies worth $42,904,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of FleetCor Technologies by 56.7% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 199 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in FleetCor Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in FleetCor Technologies by 33.5% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 251 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in FleetCor Technologies by 35.8% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 273 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in FleetCor Technologies by 36.2% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 320 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. 91.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Alexey Gavrilenya sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.91, for a total transaction of $1,399,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,144,390.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FLT traded up $6.75 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $265.29. 544,760 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 968,486. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $22.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.47. FleetCor Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $168.51 and a one year high of $329.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $255.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $254.70.

FleetCor Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.17. FleetCor Technologies had a return on equity of 29.18% and a net margin of 32.37%. The business had revenue of $661.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $636.20 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.67 earnings per share. FleetCor Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that FleetCor Technologies, Inc. will post 10.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on FleetCor Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $335.00 target price on the stock. Cowen increased their price target on FleetCor Technologies from $240.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on FleetCor Technologies from $350.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on FleetCor Technologies from $220.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on FleetCor Technologies from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $287.00.

FleetCor Technologies, Inc provides commercial payment solutions in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers fuel payment solutions to businesses and government entities that operate vehicle fleets, as well as to oil and leasing companies, and fuel marketers. Its fuel payment products are in the form of plastic cards, electronic RFID tags, and paper vouchers to purchase fuel, oil, vehicle maintenance supplies and services, and building supplies.

