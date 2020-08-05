Montag & Caldwell LLC Has $43.95 Million Stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Montag & Caldwell LLC trimmed its holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 21.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 579,017 shares of the company’s stock after selling 156,661 shares during the period. Activision Blizzard accounts for about 2.9% of Montag & Caldwell LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Montag & Caldwell LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Activision Blizzard worth $43,947,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 506.9% in the second quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. 86.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ATVI. Citigroup lifted their price target on Activision Blizzard from $64.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Activision Blizzard from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Benchmark lifted their price target on Activision Blizzard from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on Activision Blizzard to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Nomura lifted their price target on Activision Blizzard from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Activision Blizzard currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.13.

In related news, Director Brian G. Kelly sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.42, for a total transaction of $18,105,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jesse Yang acquired 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $68.52 per share, for a total transaction of $27,408.00. Following the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now owns 700 shares in the company, valued at $47,964. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 324,000 shares of company stock worth $23,504,440. 1.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ATVI traded down $2.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $84.32. 12,544,944 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,877,570. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.78. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.91 and a twelve month high of $87.04. The company has a market cap of $64.97 billion, a PE ratio of 41.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.69.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.20. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 14.57% and a net margin of 24.21%. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. Activision Blizzard’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Activision Blizzard, Inc develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment. It develops, publishes, and sells interactive software products and entertainment content for the console and PC platforms through retail and digital channels, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies; and offers downloadable content.

