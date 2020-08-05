Montag & Caldwell LLC Has $50.84 Million Stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Montag & Caldwell LLC decreased its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 376,271 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 109,625 shares during the quarter. Lowe’s Companies makes up about 3.4% of Montag & Caldwell LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Montag & Caldwell LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $50,842,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the first quarter worth $25,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 43.0% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 296 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the second quarter worth $26,000. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the second quarter worth $26,000. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 745.0% in the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 338 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. 74.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:LOW traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $150.26. 3,049,916 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,518,034. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.05. The company has a market cap of $113.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.45. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $60.00 and a one year high of $151.35. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $139.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.83.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.45. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 220.44% and a net margin of 6.17%. The business had revenue of $19.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.33 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.22 earnings per share. Lowe’s Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 6.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 21st. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.46%.

A number of research firms have commented on LOW. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $136.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Loop Capital upped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $105.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Nomura Instinet upped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $130.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $135.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.86.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

