Montag & Caldwell LLC Increases Stock Position in EPAM Systems Inc (NYSE:EPAM)

Montag & Caldwell LLC increased its position in EPAM Systems Inc (NYSE:EPAM) by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,110 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the quarter. Montag & Caldwell LLC’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $1,540,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 833.3% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 140 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in EPAM Systems in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in EPAM Systems in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in EPAM Systems in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in EPAM Systems by 38.8% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 193 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.47% of the company’s stock.

EPAM traded up $2.64 on Wednesday, reaching $294.11. The company had a trading volume of 398,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 368,759. The company has a fifty day moving average of $261.98 and a 200-day moving average of $226.77. The company has a market capitalization of $16.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.54, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 3.87, a quick ratio of 3.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. EPAM Systems Inc has a one year low of $151.97 and a one year high of $295.60.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The information technology services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.03. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 11.79% and a return on equity of 18.45%. The firm had revenue of $651.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $650.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. EPAM Systems’s revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that EPAM Systems Inc will post 4.48 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $90,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,744,775. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Gary C. Abrahams sold 501 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.69, for a total transaction of $109,563.69. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $535,353.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 47,448 shares of company stock valued at $10,379,743. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on EPAM. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of EPAM Systems in a report on Monday, June 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $246.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $265.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of EPAM Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $220.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of EPAM Systems from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $274.00 to $230.00 in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $258.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. EPAM Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $249.77.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides software product development and digital platform engineering services primarily in North America, Europe, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Russia, Ukraine, Asia, and Australia. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

