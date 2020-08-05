Montag & Caldwell LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

Montag & Caldwell LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 100,944 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 28,851 shares during the period. Mastercard makes up approximately 2.0% of Montag & Caldwell LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Montag & Caldwell LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $29,849,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MA. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Mastercard by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 17,662 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,989,000 after acquiring an additional 1,582 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Mastercard by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 709,496 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $211,848,000 after acquiring an additional 27,092 shares during the last quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management raised its holdings in Mastercard by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 1,251 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in Mastercard by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 16,415 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,965,000 after acquiring an additional 3,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Mastercard by 70.5% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 133 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.87% of the company’s stock.

In other Mastercard news, Director Julius Genachowski sold 2,009 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.79, for a total transaction of $566,116.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,070,029.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ajay Banga sold 61,067 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.89, for a total transaction of $19,290,454.63. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 384,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,418,955.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,019,118 shares of company stock valued at $308,569,802 in the last ninety days. 3.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MA shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $370.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard in a report on Thursday, June 25th. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $295.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Compass Point boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $330.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $349.00 to $332.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $333.34.

Mastercard stock traded up $13.61 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $328.00. The stock had a trading volume of 5,795,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,437,869. The firm has a market capitalization of $329.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $302.46 and its 200 day moving average is $291.64. Mastercard Inc has a one year low of $199.99 and a one year high of $347.25.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 45.12% and a return on equity of 129.52%. Mastercard’s quarterly revenue was down 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.89 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Mastercard Inc will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 9th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.59%.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

