Montag & Caldwell LLC Reduces Holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Montag & Caldwell LLC lowered its position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 20.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 197,891 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 50,802 shares during the period. Montag & Caldwell LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Analog Devices worth $24,270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 14.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,803,033 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,492,540,000 after buying an additional 3,571,383 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 39.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,322,089 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $387,476,000 after buying an additional 1,215,616 shares during the last quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the first quarter worth $94,133,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 47.6% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,106,497 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $188,847,000 after buying an additional 678,856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Shore Management Inc. CT bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the first quarter worth $59,537,000. Institutional investors own 85.36% of the company’s stock.

ADI stock traded down $1.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $116.17. The company had a trading volume of 3,114,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,955,783. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50 day moving average of $118.78 and a 200 day moving average of $110.47. Analog Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $79.07 and a fifty-two week high of $127.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 20.05% and a return on equity of 14.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 4.65 EPS for the current year.

ADI has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $134.00 to $119.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 21st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $135.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.68.

In other Analog Devices news, Director Edward H. Frank sold 8,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total value of $959,533.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,775 shares in the company, valued at $2,242,880.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director James Champy sold 2,155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.61, for a total transaction of $244,829.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,415 shares in the company, valued at $1,410,468.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 14,325 shares of company stock worth $1,661,769. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

