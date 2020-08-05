Montag & Caldwell LLC Sells 105,677 Shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Montag & Caldwell LLC decreased its position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 394,391 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 105,677 shares during the period. Amphenol accounts for 2.5% of Montag & Caldwell LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Montag & Caldwell LLC owned 0.13% of Amphenol worth $37,786,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of APH. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in Amphenol by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 52,523 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $5,684,000 after buying an additional 2,482 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Amphenol by 2,141.9% in the fourth quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 49,636 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 47,422 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Amphenol by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 11,411 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after buying an additional 1,670 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in Amphenol by 6.9% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 88,889 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $6,478,000 after buying an additional 5,704 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Amphenol by 350.0% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 450 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.07% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol stock traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $108.65. The stock had a trading volume of 809,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,760,478. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.92. Amphenol Co. has a 1-year low of $63.05 and a 1-year high of $110.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.59.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.18. Amphenol had a return on equity of 23.39% and a net margin of 13.56%. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amphenol Co. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.74%.

APH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup increased their target price on Amphenol from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Amphenol from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price target (up previously from $108.00) on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Amphenol in a research report on Monday, April 20th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Amphenol from $96.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Amphenol currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.50.

In other Amphenol news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.22, for a total value of $706,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,036,420. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.05, for a total value of $2,141,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,686,955. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 533,082 shares of company stock worth $55,272,101. 2.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

