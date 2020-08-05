Montag & Caldwell LLC Sells 115,053 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Montag & Caldwell LLC lessened its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 45.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 139,001 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 115,053 shares during the period. Montag & Caldwell LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $20,098,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Campbell Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.31% of the company’s stock.

HON has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Honeywell International from $177.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Langenberg & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Cowen started coverage on Honeywell International in a research note on Sunday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.06.

Shares of HON stock traded up $3.49 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $150.82. The company had a trading volume of 4,179,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,753,045. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.08 and a 12 month high of $184.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $147.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $150.02. The company has a market cap of $105.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.02.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.11. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 29.93% and a net margin of 16.94%. The company had revenue of $7.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 4th. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.12%.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

