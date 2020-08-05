Montag & Caldwell LLC Sells 238,157 Shares of Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Montag & Caldwell LLC cut its holdings in Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 20.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 917,048 shares of the company’s stock after selling 238,157 shares during the period. Mondelez International comprises 3.1% of Montag & Caldwell LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Montag & Caldwell LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Mondelez International worth $46,889,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MDLZ. Kehrs Ridge Capital LLC bought a new position in Mondelez International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,181,000. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Mondelez International by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 413,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,568,000 after purchasing an additional 6,238 shares during the last quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP bought a new position in Mondelez International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $981,000. Hengehold Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Mondelez International by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 34,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,751,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in Mondelez International by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 6,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.27% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MDLZ traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $55.15. 4,589,200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,772,279. Mondelez International Inc has a 12-month low of $41.19 and a 12-month high of $59.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $52.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.03 billion, a PE ratio of 23.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.62.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.07. Mondelez International had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 14.02%. The company had revenue of $5.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. Mondelez International’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Mondelez International Inc will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.315 per share. This is a boost from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.15%.

In related news, Director Peter W. May sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.93, for a total transaction of $55,930,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

MDLZ has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Twenty research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.24.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Cadbury, Milka, and Toblerone chocolates; Oreo, belVita, and LU biscuits; Halls candies; and Trident gums and Tang powdered beverages.

