Montag & Caldwell LLC Sells 94,226 Shares of S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI)

Montag & Caldwell LLC lessened its stake in shares of S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) by 53.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,171 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 94,226 shares during the period. S&P Global accounts for approximately 1.8% of Montag & Caldwell LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Montag & Caldwell LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $27,403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Comerica Bank raised its position in S&P Global by 56.6% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 88,465 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,534,000 after purchasing an additional 31,982 shares during the period. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global during the second quarter worth approximately $208,000. Ieq Capital LLC increased its position in shares of S&P Global by 8.2% during the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 2,297 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $757,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in shares of S&P Global by 1,259.3% during the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 21,314 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,023,000 after acquiring an additional 19,746 shares during the period. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of S&P Global by 4.8% during the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,924 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $634,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. 82.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SPGI shares. Barclays raised their target price on shares of S&P Global from $260.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of S&P Global from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $336.00 to $397.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of S&P Global from $339.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of S&P Global from $361.00 to $383.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $396.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $341.40.

In other S&P Global news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.44, for a total value of $10,543,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 173,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,902,091.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Ewout L. Steenbergen sold 8,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.59, for a total transaction of $3,085,192.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,412,641.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 43,710 shares of company stock valued at $15,363,454. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SPGI traded up $1.62 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $347.39. The stock had a trading volume of 712,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,565,102. The company has a market capitalization of $83.81 billion, a PE ratio of 32.77, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.05. S&P Global Inc has a twelve month low of $186.05 and a twelve month high of $360.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.90, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $341.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $299.05.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $3.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 36.19% and a return on equity of 1,072.73%. S&P Global’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.43 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc will post 10.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 26th will be paid a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 25th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.12%.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

