Morpheus Labs Price Tops $0.0218 (MITX)

Morpheus Labs (CURRENCY:MITX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 5th. In the last week, Morpheus Labs has traded up 29.2% against the dollar. One Morpheus Labs token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0218 or 0.00000187 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Liquid, FCoin, IDEX and HitBTC. Morpheus Labs has a market cap of $7.60 million and $1.52 million worth of Morpheus Labs was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002573 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008580 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $231.75 or 0.01983793 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.82 or 0.00084057 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.02 or 0.00197061 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000919 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000174 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.97 or 0.00111041 BTC.

Morpheus Labs Token Profile

Morpheus Labs’ launch date was February 15th, 2018. Morpheus Labs’ total supply is 746,999,995 tokens and its circulating supply is 348,379,945 tokens. Morpheus Labs’ official Twitter account is @morpheus_labs_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. Morpheus Labs’ official website is token.morpheuslabs.io.

Buying and Selling Morpheus Labs

Morpheus Labs can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, FCoin, Liquid and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Morpheus Labs directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Morpheus Labs should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Morpheus Labs using one of the exchanges listed above.

