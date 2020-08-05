Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) Shares Sold by Dividend Assets Capital LLC

Dividend Assets Capital LLC reduced its stake in shares of Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 545,505 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 43,936 shares during the period. Mplx accounts for about 2.0% of Dividend Assets Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Dividend Assets Capital LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Mplx worth $9,426,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MPLX. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Mplx by 6.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 336,101 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $11,054,000 after acquiring an additional 20,300 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Mplx by 122.9% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 463,730 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $15,253,000 after acquiring an additional 255,707 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mplx during the fourth quarter worth $570,000. Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mplx during the first quarter worth $303,000. Finally, Nwam LLC increased its position in shares of Mplx by 10.1% during the first quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 29,862 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 2,728 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.81% of the company’s stock.

Mplx stock traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.24. The company had a trading volume of 5,251,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,463,819. Mplx Lp has a 1 year low of $6.87 and a 1 year high of $30.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $20.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.67 and a beta of 1.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.25.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. Mplx had a negative net margin of 26.44% and a positive return on equity of 16.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Mplx Lp will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.688 per share. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 6th. Mplx’s payout ratio is 118.53%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MPLX. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Mplx from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Mplx in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Mplx from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Mplx from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Mplx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.93.

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. The company also provides fuels distribution services. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; and transportation, storage, and distribution of crude oil and refined petroleum products.

