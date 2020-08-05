M&T Bank Corp Trims Stake in Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN)

M&T Bank Corp cut its stake in shares of Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) by 26.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 56,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 19,826 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp owned about 0.09% of Main Street Capital worth $1,746,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Main Street Capital by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 64,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,778,000 after buying an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Main Street Capital by 4.2% during the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 18,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $577,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Main Street Capital by 116.8% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. tru Independence LLC boosted its stake in shares of Main Street Capital by 53.3% in the first quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Main Street Capital during the first quarter worth about $30,000. 21.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MAIN opened at $30.61 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $30.94 and a 200 day moving average of $31.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Main Street Capital Co. has a 12 month low of $14.11 and a 12 month high of $45.10. The firm has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 1.50.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $56.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.77 million. Main Street Capital had a positive return on equity of 10.42% and a negative net margin of 34.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Main Street Capital Co. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be given a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 18th. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.04%. Main Street Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 98.40%.

MAIN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Main Street Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of Main Street Capital from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Main Street Capital from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. ValuEngine upgraded Main Street Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, National Securities cut Main Street Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.40.

About Main Street Capital

Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in long- term equity and debt investments in small and lower middle market companies. The firm focuses on investments in, subordinated loans, private equity, venture debt, mezzanine investments, mature, mid venture, industry consolidation, later stage, late venture, emerging growth, management buyouts, change of control transactions, ownership transitions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, refinancing, business expansion capital, growth financings, family estate planning, and other growth initiatives primarily for later stage businesses.

