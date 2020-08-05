Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) Price Hits $1.00 on Exchanges

Multi-collateral DAI (CURRENCY:DAI) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 5th. During the last seven days, Multi-collateral DAI has traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar. One Multi-collateral DAI token can currently be bought for $1.00 or 0.00010184 BTC on major exchanges. Multi-collateral DAI has a market capitalization of $121.36 million and approximately $8.31 million worth of Multi-collateral DAI was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001397 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.89 or 0.00041842 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $589.77 or 0.05048343 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00002759 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002211 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.07 or 0.00051952 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00030634 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00013122 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI Profile

DAI is a token. Its genesis date was November 18th, 2019. Multi-collateral DAI’s total supply is 121,206,288 tokens and its circulating supply is 120,855,396 tokens. Multi-collateral DAI’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO. Multi-collateral DAI’s official website is www.makerdao.com.

Buying and Selling Multi-collateral DAI

Multi-collateral DAI can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Multi-collateral DAI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Multi-collateral DAI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Multi-collateral DAI using one of the exchanges listed above.

