NAGA (NGC) Trading 28.8% Higher Over Last Week

NAGA (CURRENCY:NGC) traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 5th. NAGA has a market cap of $3.03 million and $1,054.00 worth of NAGA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NAGA token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0421 or 0.00000362 BTC on exchanges including Upbit, Sistemkoin, IDEX and HitBTC. Over the last week, NAGA has traded up 28.8% against the U.S. dollar.

NAGA Profile

NGC is a token. Its launch date was November 4th, 2017. NAGA’s total supply is 77,910,266 tokens and its circulating supply is 71,960,165 tokens. The official website for NAGA is www.thenagacoin.com. NAGA’s official Twitter account is @naga_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling NAGA

NAGA can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Sistemkoin, HitBTC, Bittrex, IDEX and Upbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NAGA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NAGA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NAGA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

