National Asset Management Inc. Buys 1,277 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

National Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,277 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up approximately 0.7% of National Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $9,841,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of QQQ. Merriman Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 30.6% during the second quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,921 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,447,000 after acquiring an additional 3,260 shares during the period. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the second quarter worth about $207,000. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.7% during the second quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 40,112 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,932,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp increased its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 23.2% during the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 86,393 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,391,000 after acquiring an additional 16,254 shares during the period. Finally, QCI Asset Management Inc. NY increased its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 72.1% during the second quarter. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY now owns 2,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $619,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047 shares during the period. 42.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Invesco QQQ Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd.

Invesco QQQ Trust stock traded up $0.67 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $271.05. 21,608,396 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,704,074. Invesco QQQ Trust has a twelve month low of $164.93 and a twelve month high of $271.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $255.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $225.45.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.424 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 22nd.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

