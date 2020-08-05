Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.08.

NLS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Craig Hallum upped their target price on Nautilus from $8.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on Nautilus from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on Nautilus from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Nautilus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th.

Get Nautilus alerts:

NLS traded down $0.05 on Wednesday, hitting $11.31. The company had a trading volume of 4,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,039,983. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.51. Nautilus has a 12-month low of $1.20 and a 12-month high of $12.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $338.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.01 and a beta of 2.42.

Nautilus (NYSE:NLS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.16. Nautilus had a negative return on equity of 11.62% and a negative net margin of 26.33%. The firm had revenue of $93.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.70 million. Analysts forecast that Nautilus will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Wayne M. Bolio sold 40,063 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.13, for a total value of $245,586.19. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 40,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $246,150.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Nautilus during the first quarter worth $26,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Nautilus by 578.3% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,243 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 8,733 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Nautilus by 243.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 35,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 25,300 shares in the last quarter. White Pine Capital LLC increased its position in Nautilus by 63.3% during the first quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 24,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 9,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Nautilus during the first quarter worth $79,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.50% of the company’s stock.

Nautilus Company Profile

Nautilus, Inc, a consumer fitness products company, designs, develops, sources, and markets cardio and strength fitness products, and related accessories for consumer and commercial use in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Direct and Retail. It offers specialized cardio products, treadmills, ellipticals, bike products, strength products, home gyms, dumbbells, and weight benches primarily under the Nautilus, Bowflex, Octane Fitness, Schwinn, and Universal brands.

Recommended Story: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Receive News & Ratings for Nautilus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nautilus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.