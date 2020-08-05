Nebula AI Hits Market Capitalization of $607,870.90 (NBAI)

Nebula AI (CURRENCY:NBAI) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 5th. Nebula AI has a total market cap of $607,870.90 and $12.00 worth of Nebula AI was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Nebula AI has traded 15.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Nebula AI token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges including DDEX, IDEX and CoinBene.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001395 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.88 or 0.00041891 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $589.33 or 0.05059726 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00002744 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002213 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.06 or 0.00052035 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00030630 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00013172 BTC.

About Nebula AI

NBAI is a token. Its launch date was April 2nd, 2018. Nebula AI’s total supply is 4,929,443,882 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,254,943,205 tokens. Nebula AI’s official Twitter account is @nebula_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here. Nebula AI’s official website is www.nebula-ai.com.

Buying and Selling Nebula AI

Nebula AI can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX, CoinBene and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nebula AI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nebula AI should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nebula AI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

