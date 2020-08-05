Nebulas Market Cap Reaches $23.61 Million (NAS)

Nebulas (CURRENCY:NAS) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 5th. One Nebulas coin can now be bought for about $0.45 or 0.00003889 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Neraex, OKEx, BCEX and Allcoin. Nebulas has a market capitalization of $23.61 million and $4.90 million worth of Nebulas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Nebulas has traded up 5.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001397 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.89 or 0.00041842 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $589.77 or 0.05048343 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00002759 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002211 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.07 or 0.00051952 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00030634 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00013122 BTC.

Nebulas Coin Profile

Nebulas (NAS) is a coin. It launched on September 1st, 2017. Nebulas’ total supply is 72,054,127 coins and its circulating supply is 51,952,589 coins. The official website for Nebulas is nebulas.io. Nebulas’ official message board is medium.com/nebulasio. The Reddit community for Nebulas is /r/nebulas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nebulas’ official Twitter account is @nebulasio and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Nebulas Coin Trading

Nebulas can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, Allcoin, Huobi, Binance, OKEx, LBank, Neraex and BCEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nebulas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nebulas should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nebulas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

