Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. to Post FY2021 Earnings of $3.69 Per Share, Cantor Fitzgerald Forecasts (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) – Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note issued on Tuesday, August 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst C. Duncan expects that the company will post earnings per share of $3.69 for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Overweight” rating and a $161.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $131.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $134.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Monday, June 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $147.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Neurocrine Biosciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.79.

NBIX traded up $0.43 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $120.59. The stock had a trading volume of 74,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 705,729. The firm has a market cap of $11.20 billion, a PE ratio of 56.95 and a beta of 1.30. Neurocrine Biosciences has a 12 month low of $72.14 and a 12 month high of $136.26. The company has a current ratio of 6.90, a quick ratio of 6.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $126.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.08.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.15. Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 20.36% and a return on equity of 42.21%. The business had revenue of $302.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $261.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. Neurocrine Biosciences’s quarterly revenue was up 64.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

In related news, CFO Matt Abernethy sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.21, for a total transaction of $1,653,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,309,230.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Haig P. Bozigian sold 61,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.94, for a total transaction of $7,075,131.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 157,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,129,141.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 96,894 shares of company stock valued at $11,119,097. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 58.9% during the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,252,000 after acquiring an additional 3,805 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 17.1% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 22,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,709,000 after acquiring an additional 3,238 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 28.3% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 15,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,355,000 after acquiring an additional 3,456 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 508.7% during the second quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 7,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $895,000 after acquiring an additional 6,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 8.2% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 69,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,026,000 after acquiring an additional 5,292 shares in the last quarter. 96.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Neurocrine Biosciences Company Profile

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers and develops pharmaceuticals for the treatment of neurological and endocrine-related diseases and disorders in the United States. The company offers INGREZZA (valbenazine), a vesicular monoamine transporter 2 inhibitor (VMAT2), which is used for the treatment of movement disorders; ORILISSA, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist for use in women's health.

