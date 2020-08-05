New Age Beverages (NBEV) to Release Earnings on Monday

New Age Beverages (NASDAQ:NBEV) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, August 10th. Analysts expect New Age Beverages to post earnings of ($0.10) per share for the quarter.

New Age Beverages (NASDAQ:NBEV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.03). New Age Beverages had a negative net margin of 38.53% and a negative return on equity of 44.30%. The firm had revenue of $63.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.86 million.

Get New Age Beverages alerts:

New Age Beverages stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.31. 303,812 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,398,947. New Age Beverages has a 52-week low of $0.98 and a 52-week high of $3.85. The company has a market capitalization of $213.42 million, a P/E ratio of -1.80 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.68.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NBEV. Northland Securities began coverage on New Age Beverages in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded New Age Beverages from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.75 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners increased their price target on New Age Beverages from $3.50 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.56.

New Age Beverages Company Profile

New Age Beverages Corporation, a healthy functional beverage company, engages in the development, marketing, sales, and distribution of beverages. The company offers ready to drink (RTD) tea, RTD coffee, kombucha, energy drinks, relaxation drinks, coconut waters, functional waters, and rehydration beverages, as well as functional medical beverages.

Featured Story: How Buying a Call Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for New Age Beverages Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Age Beverages and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.