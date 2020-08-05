NFI Group (NFI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

NFI Group (TSE:NFI) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C($0.74) per share for the quarter.

NFI Group (TSE:NFI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.11 by C($0.12). The company had revenue of C$953.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$828.14 million.

Get NFI Group alerts:

Shares of NFI stock traded down C$0.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching C$15.75. The stock had a trading volume of 38,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 388,133. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 181.19, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 0.71. NFI Group has a twelve month low of C$9.12 and a twelve month high of C$33.94. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$16.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$20.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $997.61 million and a PE ratio of -38.14.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th were issued a $0.213 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 29th. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.41%. NFI Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -271.18%.

In other news, Director Adam L. Gray sold 29,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$19.38, for a total transaction of C$563,958.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,500,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$67,836,705.48. Also, Senior Officer Brian Keith Dewsnup sold 7,407 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$18.94, for a total transaction of C$140,303.39. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 36,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$685,889.82. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 756,900 shares of company stock worth $11,985,241 and have sold 536,507 shares worth $9,866,261.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NFI. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of NFI Group from C$16.50 to C$16.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of NFI Group from C$26.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Friday, May 8th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of NFI Group from C$21.00 to C$23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, ATB Capital lowered their target price on shares of NFI Group from C$31.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 30th.

NFI Group Company Profile

NFI Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures heavy-duty transit buses, medium-duty buses, low-floor cutaway buses, and motor coaches in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Transit Bus and Motor Coach Manufacturing Operations; and Aftermarket Operations. The Transit Bus and Motor Coach Manufacturing Operations segment designs, manufactures, and sells heavy-duty transit buses, motor coaches, medium-duty buses and cutaways.

Featured Article: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Receive News & Ratings for NFI Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NFI Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.