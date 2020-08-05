Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) Shares Purchased by AKO Capital LLP

AKO Capital LLP increased its holdings in shares of Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,781,377 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 292,104 shares during the quarter. Nike makes up approximately 3.0% of AKO Capital LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. AKO Capital LLP owned 0.11% of Nike worth $174,664,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nike in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nike by 668.9% in the first quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 346 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nike by 100.5% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 399 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Nike by 68.9% in the first quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 402 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nike by 308.0% in the first quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 457 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.46% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NKE traded up $3.61 on Wednesday, hitting $100.94. 7,224,300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,166,575. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $97.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.99. The company has a market capitalization of $157.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.77. Nike Inc has a 52-week low of $60.00 and a 52-week high of $105.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 25th. The footwear maker reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.53). The company had revenue of $6.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.26 billion. Nike had a net margin of 6.79% and a return on equity of 32.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 38.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Nike Inc will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 165,000 shares of Nike stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.14, for a total value of $16,358,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 2,012,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,564,259.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Andrew Campion sold 60,000 shares of Nike stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total transaction of $5,880,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 292,313 shares of company stock valued at $28,847,939 in the last three months. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Nike from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Barclays boosted their target price on Nike from $92.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Nike from $83.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Nike from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Argus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Nike in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.36.

Nike Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

