North Star Asset Management Inc. Sells 65 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

North Star Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,872 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 65 shares during the quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $13,441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Physicians Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,636 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $12,790,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co. boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 6,897 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $19,028,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. Elefante Mark B boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Elefante Mark B now owns 429 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 114.1% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 668 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,843,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 76,321 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $210,556,000 after purchasing an additional 4,512 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.54% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on AMZN. Cowen raised their target price on Amazon.com from $2,750.00 to $3,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “positive” rating and issued a $3,000.00 target price (up previously from $2,500.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, May 1st. BidaskClub downgraded Amazon.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $2,650.00 to $3,675.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,249.02.

In other Amazon.com news, Director Indra K. Nooyi acquired 27 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2,806.80 per share, for a total transaction of $75,783.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 707 shares in the company, valued at $1,984,407.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $3,138.83 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2,932.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2,339.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,558.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 120.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.32. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $1,626.03 and a one year high of $3,344.29.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $10.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $8.56. The business had revenue of $88.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.56 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 4.10%. Sell-side analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 26.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

