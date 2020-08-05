Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $72.00.

NVO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. BofA Securities cut Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Monday. Bank of America lowered Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, UBS Group lowered Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NVO. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 6.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE NVO traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $65.30. The stock had a trading volume of 21,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,015,480. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 52-week low of $47.72 and a 52-week high of $68.96. The company has a market cap of $153.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.07. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 73.87% and a net margin of 31.91%. The firm had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.70 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes Care and Obesity, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes Care and Obesity segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral anti-diabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

