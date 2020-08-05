NPCoin (NPC) Tops 1-Day Volume of $7,923.00

NPCoin (CURRENCY:NPC) traded up 3.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 5th. One NPCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0700 or 0.00000599 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Escodex and BTC-Alpha. During the last seven days, NPCoin has traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar. NPCoin has a market cap of $5.07 million and approximately $7,923.00 worth of NPCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get NPCoin alerts:

Beldex (BDX) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0549 or 0.00000470 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000043 BTC.

PLATINCOIN (PLC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.37 or 0.00045949 BTC.

Safex Token (SFT) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000027 BTC.

X-CASH (XCASH) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000017 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Safex Cash (SFX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000082 BTC.

About NPCoin

NPCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 11th, 2016. NPCoin’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 72,457,335 coins. NPCoin’s official website is npcoin.info. NPCoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling NPCoin

NPCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha and Escodex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NPCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NPCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NPCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for NPCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NPCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.