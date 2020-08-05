Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) Issues Q4 Earnings Guidance

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.18 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.20. The company issued revenue guidance of $338.4, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $341.30 million.Nuance Communications also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 0.78-0.83 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Nuance Communications from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Nuance Communications in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nuance Communications from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Nuance Communications in a research report on Monday, June 29th. They set an outperform rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Nuance Communications from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Nuance Communications has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $27.17.

NUAN stock traded up $0.35 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.64. 5,669,137 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,798,964. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.06 billion, a PE ratio of 54.04, a P/E/G ratio of 12.59 and a beta of 1.05. Nuance Communications has a 1 year low of $13.51 and a 1 year high of $29.08. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.74 and a 200-day moving average of $21.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The software maker reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $369.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $351.56 million. Nuance Communications had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 9.06%. Nuance Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Nuance Communications will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

In other Nuance Communications news, EVP Robert Weideman sold 62,698 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.03, for a total value of $1,193,142.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 512,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,746,499.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Thomas L. Beaudoin sold 7,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.89, for a total value of $173,964.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 202,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,637,491.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 78,688 shares of company stock valued at $1,556,045 over the last 90 days. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Nuance Communications

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ: NUAN) is the pioneer and leader in conversational AI innovations that bring intelligence to everyday work and life. The company delivers solutions that understand, analyze, and respond to people – amplifying human intelligence to increase productivity and security. With decades of domain and AI expertise, Nuance works with thousands of organizations globally across healthcare, financial services, telecommunications, government, and retail – to create stronger relationships and better experiences for their customers and workforce.

