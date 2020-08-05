NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Acquired by Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd.

Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 90.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,190 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,990 shares during the period. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,591,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 6.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,753,245 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $11,269,755,000 after buying an additional 2,439,025 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 8.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,400,154 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,473,368,000 after purchasing an additional 743,155 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 6.1% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,756,756 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,308,281,000 after purchasing an additional 505,125 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 16.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,207,761 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,636,366,000 after purchasing an additional 897,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 6.8% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,740,202 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,513,118,000 after purchasing an additional 364,732 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.80% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.63, for a total transaction of $38,063,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,370,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $521,691,478. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 629 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.27, for a total transaction of $230,383.83. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,159 shares in the company, valued at $5,918,556.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 263,430 shares of company stock worth $98,818,407 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA stock traded up $2.36 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $451.47. 6,248,344 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,376,844. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 9.70 and a current ratio of 10.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $277.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.35. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $147.39 and a 12 month high of $449.11. The business’s 50-day moving average is $398.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $312.92.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 28.17% and a return on equity of 28.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVDA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cowen boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $410.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $366.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on NVIDIA from $305.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on NVIDIA from $405.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on NVIDIA from $385.00 to $461.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $368.89.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

