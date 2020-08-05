OmiseGO Price Down 0.2% Over Last Week (OMG)

OmiseGO (CURRENCY:OMG) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 5th. OmiseGO has a total market cap of $243.84 million and approximately $377.06 million worth of OmiseGO was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, OmiseGO has traded 0.2% lower against the dollar. One OmiseGO token can now be purchased for $1.74 or 0.00017117 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinone, DigiFinex, Bancor Network and Upbit.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ontology (ONT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00006044 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000508 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 17.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00027582 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000522 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002275 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002441 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000008 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0391 or 0.00000335 BTC.

Effect.AI (EFX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0367 or 0.00000314 BTC.

OMG uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 23rd, 2017. OmiseGO’s total supply is 140,245,398 tokens. OmiseGO’s official Twitter account is @omise_go. The Reddit community for OmiseGO is /r/omise_go and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. OmiseGO’s official website is omg.omise.co.

OmiseGO can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DragonEX, Binance, FCoin, DigiFinex, Bittrex, GOPAX, TDAX, Vebitcoin, OTCBTC, HitBTC, AirSwap, Gate.io, Bitbns, BitBay, Cobinhood, Poloniex, Zebpay, Mercatox, Liqui, COSS, Cryptopia, TOPBTC, Tidex, Huobi, BigONE, CoinBene, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Kucoin, BitForex, Koinex, Iquant, Stellar Decentralized Exchange, Upbit, IDAX, CoinEx, Ethfinex, Independent Reserve, Kyber Network, BX Thailand, CoinTiger, IDEX, BitMart, Ovis, Neraex, OKEx, CoinExchange, Crex24, Coinnest, ChaoEX, Coinrail, Braziliex, Tokenomy, Coinsuper, Bithumb, IDCM, B2BX, Exmo, Bit-Z, DDEX, ZB.COM, ABCC, Fatbtc, Livecoin, C2CX, Radar Relay, Bancor Network, Hotbit and Coinone. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OmiseGO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OmiseGO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OmiseGO using one of the exchanges listed above.

