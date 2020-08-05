ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Shares Acquired by Dividend Assets Capital LLC

Dividend Assets Capital LLC grew its holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 192,311 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 27,353 shares during the quarter. ONEOK comprises 1.3% of Dividend Assets Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Dividend Assets Capital LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $6,389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of OKE. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 7.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,288,906 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $507,931,000 after acquiring an additional 1,554,211 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 91.1% in the first quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,196,986 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $70,334,000 after acquiring an additional 1,524,059 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 23.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,107,116 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $155,006,000 after acquiring an additional 1,344,145 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of ONEOK in the first quarter worth $25,601,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 129.8% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 1,996,158 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,536,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127,371 shares during the last quarter. 64.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ONEOK alerts:

OKE traded up $1.30 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.49. The company had a trading volume of 8,174,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,167,100. The company has a market capitalization of $13.54 billion, a PE ratio of 20.46, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 2.09. ONEOK, Inc. has a one year low of $12.16 and a one year high of $78.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $30.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.19). ONEOK had a return on equity of 18.28% and a net margin of 7.13%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that ONEOK, Inc. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.935 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 31st. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.27%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 121.82%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut ONEOK from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Raymond James lowered their price objective on ONEOK from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ONEOK from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on ONEOK from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on ONEOK from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.35.

ONEOK Company Profile

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

See Also: Trade War

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE).

Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.