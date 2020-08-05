Orchid (OXT) 24-Hour Volume Hits $3.52 Million

Orchid (CURRENCY:OXT) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 5th. Orchid has a market cap of $11.39 million and approximately $3.52 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Orchid has traded down 1% against the US dollar. One Orchid token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.17 or 0.00001490 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001380 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00042270 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $596.69 or 0.05135759 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00002693 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002227 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.10 or 0.00052546 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00030880 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00013139 BTC.

Orchid Profile

Orchid (CRYPTO:OXT) is a token. Its genesis date was December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 65,807,277 tokens. Orchid’s official message board is blog.orchid.com. Orchid’s official Twitter account is @OrchidProtocol. The official website for Orchid is www.orchid.com.

Buying and Selling Orchid

Orchid can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges.

