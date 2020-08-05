Otonomy Inc (NASDAQ:OTIC) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Otonomy Inc (NASDAQ:OTIC) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.00.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Otonomy from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on Otonomy from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Otonomy in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on Otonomy in a research report on Friday, May 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Otonomy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd.

Shares of OTIC stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.58. 38,299 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 692,937. The company has a market capitalization of $110.52 million, a P/E ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 2.29. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 4.44 and a current ratio of 4.44. Otonomy has a fifty-two week low of $1.53 and a fifty-two week high of $4.39.

Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.01). Otonomy had a negative net margin of 7,826.41% and a negative return on equity of 98.90%. On average, analysts forecast that Otonomy will post -1.33 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Otonomy in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Otonomy by 30.1% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,140 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Otonomy by 156.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 31,106 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 18,995 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Otonomy during the first quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Otonomy by 28.5% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 160,691 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 35,603 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.13% of the company’s stock.

Otonomy Company Profile

Otonomy, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for neurotology in the United States. The company offers OTIPRIO, a ciprofloxacin otic suspension for use during tympanostomy tube placement surgery in pediatric patients. It also develops OTIVIDEX, a sustained-exposure formulation of the steroid dexamethasone in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of Ménière's disease; OTO-313, a sustained-exposure formulation of N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist gacyclidine, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to treat tinnitus; and OTO-413, a proprietary formulation of brain-derived neurotrophic factor that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the repair of cochlear synaptopathy and the treatment of speech-in-noise hearing difficulties.

