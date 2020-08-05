PayBX (AXPR) Market Capitalization Tops $1.34 Million

PayBX (CURRENCY:AXPR) traded up 7.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 5th. PayBX has a market capitalization of $1.34 million and $18,810.00 worth of PayBX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, PayBX has traded 22.2% lower against the US dollar. One PayBX token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0048 or 0.00000042 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001397 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.89 or 0.00041842 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $589.77 or 0.05048343 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00002759 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002211 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.07 or 0.00051952 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00030634 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00013122 BTC.

PayBX Token Profile

PayBX (AXPR) is a token. Its launch date was January 29th, 2018. PayBX’s total supply is 345,214,001 tokens and its circulating supply is 280,214,001 tokens. PayBX’s official Twitter account is @aXpire_official. The official message board for PayBX is medium.com/@aXpire. PayBX’s official website is www.paybx.io.

Buying and Selling PayBX

PayBX can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PayBX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PayBX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PayBX using one of the exchanges listed above.

