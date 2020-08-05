PegNet (PEG) 1-Day Volume Reaches $33,321.00

PegNet (CURRENCY:PEG) traded down 5.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 5th. One PegNet coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0023 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. PegNet has a total market cap of $4.35 million and approximately $33,321.00 worth of PegNet was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, PegNet has traded up 27.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get PegNet alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002578 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008600 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $231.43 or 0.01986949 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.82 or 0.00084278 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.97 or 0.00197251 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000921 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000174 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.92 or 0.00110947 BTC.

About PegNet

PegNet’s total supply is 1,871,270,985 coins. PegNet’s official website is pegnet.org.

PegNet Coin Trading

PegNet can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PegNet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PegNet should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PegNet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PegNet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PegNet and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.