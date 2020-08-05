PFSweb, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFSW) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of PFSweb, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFSW) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.81.

PFSW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley upped their target price on PFSweb from $7.50 to $9.50 in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised PFSweb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on PFSweb from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th.

Get PFSweb alerts:

PFSweb stock traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 122,363. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $184.48 million, a P/E ratio of -151.50 and a beta of 1.67. PFSweb has a 52-week low of $1.50 and a 52-week high of $9.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

PFSweb (NASDAQ:PFSW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $76.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.46 million. PFSweb had a positive return on equity of 4.19% and a negative net margin of 0.42%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PFSweb will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other PFSweb news, Director James F. Reilly sold 6,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.84, for a total transaction of $40,296.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 65,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $382,064.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 8.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cadence Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PFSweb during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,450,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of PFSweb during the second quarter valued at about $866,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of PFSweb by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 661,339 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,526,000 after buying an additional 43,100 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new position in shares of PFSweb during the second quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of PFSweb during the second quarter valued at about $139,000. 51.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PFSweb Company Profile

PFSweb, Inc provides omni-channel commerce solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and India. It operates through two segments, LiveArea Professional Services and PFS Operations. The company offers strategic commerce consulting services, including commerce strategy, omni-channel consulting, digital opportunity audit, organizational/operational readiness, and platform evaluation/selection services; and design and digital marketing services, such as design, user experience, interactive development, search engine optimization and paid search, affiliate marketing, conversion optimization, storefront management, email marketing, and digital analytics.

Featured Article: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Receive News & Ratings for PFSweb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PFSweb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.