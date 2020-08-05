Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,145 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for 2.1% of Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $36,264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter worth approximately $294,639,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,048,684 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $11,768,454,000 after acquiring an additional 147,641 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 7.3% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,599,769 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $8,968,262,000 after acquiring an additional 312,549 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 10.7% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,501,995 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $8,777,634,000 after acquiring an additional 435,331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 11.4% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,125,258 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $8,043,108,000 after acquiring an additional 423,738 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on AMZN shares. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,850.00 to $4,075.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Edward Jones reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,000.00 to $3,280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,333.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,249.02.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,138.83 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1,558.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 120.68, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.32. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $1,626.03 and a one year high of $3,344.29. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2,932.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $2,339.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $10.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $8.56. The firm had revenue of $88.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.56 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 20.47%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 26.42 EPS for the current year.

In other Amazon.com news, Director Indra K. Nooyi purchased 27 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2,806.80 per share, with a total value of $75,783.60. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,984,407.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

