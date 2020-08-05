Piper Sandler Comments on OptiNose Inc’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:OPTN)

OptiNose Inc (NASDAQ:OPTN) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for OptiNose in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 4th. Piper Sandler analyst D. Amsellem now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.73 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.79. Piper Sandler has a “Market Perform” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for OptiNose’s FY2024 earnings at $1.56 EPS.

OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56). OptiNose had a negative return on equity of 209.89% and a negative net margin of 295.66%.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BidaskClub upgraded OptiNose from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded OptiNose from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of OptiNose in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.50.

Shares of OPTN traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 605,228. OptiNose has a 12-month low of $3.28 and a 12-month high of $11.66. The stock has a market cap of $283.72 million, a PE ratio of -2.35 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 4.96 and a quick ratio of 4.79. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.55 and its 200 day moving average is $5.47.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OPTN. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in OptiNose by 90.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 77,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $711,000 after purchasing an additional 36,700 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of OptiNose by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 157,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,450,000 after purchasing an additional 4,965 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of OptiNose by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 117,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 3,818 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of OptiNose by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 385,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,553,000 after purchasing an additional 82,651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in OptiNose by 62.9% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 135,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after acquiring an additional 52,490 shares in the last quarter. 65.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OptiNose

OptiNose, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for patients treated by ear, nose, and throat; and allergy specialists in the United States. The company offers XHANCE, a therapeutic product utilizing its proprietary optinose exhalation delivery system that delivers a topically-acting and anti-inflammatory corticosteroid for the treatment of chronic rhinosinusitis with and without nasal polyps.

