Piper Sandler Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ)

Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler increased their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for Lazard in a report released on Sunday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler analyst J. Harte now expects that the asset manager will post earnings of $0.45 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.33. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Lazard’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.49 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $2.20 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on LAZ. Cfra increased their price objective on shares of Lazard from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Lazard from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Lazard from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Lazard from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Argus dropped their price objective on shares of Lazard from $51.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lazard has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.78.

Shares of NYSE:LAZ opened at $30.50 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.95. Lazard has a one year low of $20.94 and a one year high of $44.95.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The asset manager reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $572.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $513.36 million. Lazard had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 52.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 7th. Lazard’s payout ratio is currently 57.32%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LAZ. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lazard during the second quarter worth about $230,000. Cambiar Investors LLC grew its stake in Lazard by 61.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 34,746 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $995,000 after buying an additional 13,222 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Lazard by 57.6% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 151,324 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,332,000 after purchasing an additional 55,289 shares in the last quarter. Blue Harbour Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Lazard in the 2nd quarter valued at $6,792,000. Finally, Moody Aldrich Partners LLC bought a new stake in Lazard during the 2nd quarter valued at $720,000. 74.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lazard Company Profile

Lazard Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm worldwide. Its Financial Advisory segment offers various financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions and other strategic matters, restructurings, capital structure, capital raising, shareholder advisory, and various other financial matters.

