PlayChip Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $315.00 (PLA)

PlayChip (CURRENCY:PLA) traded 3.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 5th. One PlayChip token can currently be bought for about $0.0006 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including LATOKEN and HitBTC. Over the last seven days, PlayChip has traded up 4.2% against the U.S. dollar. PlayChip has a total market capitalization of $8.07 million and approximately $315.00 worth of PlayChip was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get PlayChip alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001380 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00042270 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $596.69 or 0.05135759 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00002693 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002227 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.10 or 0.00052546 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00030880 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00013139 BTC.

PlayChip Profile

PlayChip (PLA) is a token. It launched on November 21st, 2018. PlayChip’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,009,105,693 tokens. PlayChip’s official message board is medium.com/playchip. PlayChip’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. PlayChip’s official website is www.playchip.com.

Buying and Selling PlayChip

PlayChip can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlayChip directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PlayChip should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PlayChip using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PlayChip Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PlayChip and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.