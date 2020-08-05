Plus-Coin (NPLC) Price Hits $0.0002 on Top Exchanges

Plus-Coin (CURRENCY:NPLC) traded up 1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 5th. One Plus-Coin token can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges including Liquid and HitBTC. Over the last seven days, Plus-Coin has traded 7.5% lower against the US dollar. Plus-Coin has a market cap of $70,930.24 and approximately $31.00 worth of Plus-Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Plus-Coin

Plus-Coin’s total supply is 900,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 469,946,471 tokens. Plus-Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@pluscoin. Plus-Coin’s official Twitter account is @pluscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Plus-Coin is www.plus-coin.com/en.

Buying and Selling Plus-Coin

Plus-Coin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Liquid and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Plus-Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Plus-Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Plus-Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

